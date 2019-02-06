Ceramic Black Galaxy S10+ shows itself, and its ceramic back

In case you haven’t had enough of the Galaxy S10 leaks, we’ve got one more for you. Earlier today we’ve seen a massive Galaxy S10e leak, complete with renders and real-life images, and now we’re looking at the Galaxy S10+. It might not be groundbreaking or revealing too much, but it shows off another color variant, sort of…

We see a Ceramic Black next to a Prism Black version. As the report notes, the Ceramic Black version has a slight tint towards a lighter brownish shade, something that is visible on the frame as well. As its name implies, the Ceramic Black version of the phone has an actual ceramic back, opposed to the glass back on the regular variant. First rumors of a ceramic option surfaced in November last year.

At the moment, it’s unknown if this color option will be available on all Galaxy S10+ configurations, or it will be exclusive to a particular spec-sheet. So far, rumors suggest that it will be exclusive to the highest-end configuration, the one with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. According to a recent report, this version will set you back over $1,700.