It seems that we could get a ceramic back in the Samsung Galaxy S10

If a new gradient color Samsung Galaxy S10 didn’t sound very appealing this new color variant may catch your attention.

Yesterday we got rumors that mentioned the possibility of four new Samsung Galaxy S10 variants, the first three versions that would be presented during CES 2019 and a 5G enabled device with 6 cameras that could come during the MWC 2019. We have also heard rumors that say that we’re going to get several new color options with these devices, but it seems that we’re in for another treat. Samsung is also supposed to include in the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus ceramic backs that would come in black and white colors. This material would make the device feel and look more premium, but we will have to wait a couple of months to see if this really does happen.