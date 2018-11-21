Android

It seems that we could get a ceramic back in the Samsung Galaxy S10

Contents

If a new gradient color Samsung Galaxy S10 didn’t sound very appealing this new color variant may catch your attention.

Yesterday we got rumors that mentioned the possibility of four new Samsung Galaxy S10 variants, the first three versions that would be presented during CES 2019 and a 5G enabled device with 6 cameras that could come during the MWC 2019. We have also heard rumors that say that we’re going to get several new color options with these devices, but it seems that we’re in for another treat. Samsung is also supposed to include in the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus ceramic backs that would come in black and white colors. This material would make the device feel and look more premium, but we will have to wait a couple of months to see if this really does happen.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
SamMobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
5G, News, Rumors, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed