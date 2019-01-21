Top of the line Galaxy S10+ will have a ceramic back

Over the course of the years manufacturers were experimenting with several materials for smartphones, from plastic (polycarbonate), to aluminum, glass, and even ceramic (like Xiaomi and Essential, for instance). This recent rumor follows-up on a similar one we’ve heard back in November. According to that, one special edition Galaxy S10 will have a ceramic back.

Leakster Ice universe claims that the top of the line Galaxy S10+, the one with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, will feature a ceramic back. We’re not sure if it will be in addition to the one previously rumored, or is this going to be the one and only ceramic back Galaxy S10. As a reminder, there should also be a special version, a Galaxy S10 X, which will also be a monster.

Apparently it will be heavier, due to the heavier material, but also scratch and crack resistant. We also know that ceramic-back phones are slippery, so prepare for that. We’ll keep you posted as we hear more, otherwise we’ll report from the Unpacked event.