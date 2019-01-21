Android

Top of the line Galaxy S10+ will have a ceramic back

Contents

Over the course of the years manufacturers were experimenting with several materials for smartphones, from plastic (polycarbonate), to aluminum, glass, and even ceramic (like Xiaomi and Essential, for instance). This recent rumor follows-up on a similar one we’ve heard back in November. According to that, one special edition Galaxy S10 will have a ceramic back.

Leakster Ice universe claims that the top of the line Galaxy S10+, the one with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, will feature a ceramic back. We’re not sure if it will be in addition to the one previously rumored, or is this going to be the one and only ceramic back Galaxy S10. As a reminder, there should also be a special version, a Galaxy S10 X, which will also be a monster.

Apparently it will be heavier, due to the heavier material, but also scratch and crack resistant. We also know that ceramic-back phones are slippery, so prepare for that. We’ll keep you posted as we hear more, otherwise we’ll report from the Unpacked event.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Twitter
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10+, Leaks, News, Rumors, Samsung
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.