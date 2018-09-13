Richard Yu on Huawei foldable smartphone, as company mocks Apple

Huawei CEO Richard Yu sat down to talk to Welt about what it means to surpass Apple and grab the second place. Yu said that this is a normal thing and it’s because of the company’s R&D efforts. Next is to target the number one spot, but Samsung might have something to say about that as well. Yu strongly believes that “the smartphone comes after the smartphone”, and admits the company is already working on something exciting.

Of course, the CEO is referring to the Huawei foldable smartphone. Yu said that it will happen in less than a year, and the company aims to deliver a larger screen, that can fold. “Why are you still using a computer? Probably because the smartphone display is too small for you. We will change that. It is conceivable that a display can be folded out“, he added. You can read the entire interview by hitting the source link below.

Meanwhile, after Apple’s iPhone event yesterday, Huawei posted a series of tweets basically mocking Apple. These sarcastically thank the iPhone-maker for keeping thigs the same. Tweets refer to AI, Display, device colors, etc., and teases the October 16 Mate 20 event, where Huawei thinks it will bring a real change. Interestingly though, Apple has beaten Huawei to the punch with the first commercially available 7nm processor, despite the Kirin 980 announcement.

