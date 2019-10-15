CEO explains why there’s no second OnePlus 5G phone

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G was the first OnePlus phone to feature 5G capabilities, and was among the first ever 5G phones to be announced. Despite rumors of 5G compatibility on at least the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro, all three phones announced by the company are 4G devices, leaving the 7 Pro 5G the only 5G phone in the company’s line-up.

CEO Pete Lau explained the decision, which is “not related to a Pro series or T-series or another device that certainly must have 5G”. The reason why there’s no refresh on the 5G phone is simply put, the fact that 5G is still in its infancy. While carriers are rolling out 5G worldwide, the adoption of the new standard will likely really only start next year.

It made sense for OnePlus to be among the first to offer a 5G phone when 5G services kicked off, but there are key markets, Lau explained, like India, where 5G might not be available next year.