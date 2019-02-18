Caviar Presidents series of gold-plated iPhone XS starts at a cool $4,990

Caviar, the Russian brand bringing the luxury to cellphones of all sorts, has decided to launch a new series of gold-plated iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max devices featuring the likenesses and wisdom of four of the United States’s most popular presidents.

LetsGoDigital reports that the company conducted an online survey and found through 11,000 respondents that the top four were, in order: John F. Kennedy; Abraham Lincoln; George Washington and; Franklin D. Roosevelt. So, the company has decided to celebrate this day, President’s Day, with their profiles of courage.

Each device comes with a leather-bound box. Each president’s facial 24-karat gold plate engraving, said to be inspired by the tall carvings of Mount Rushmore, is placed above a choice quote and a nameplate. Internal specs remain the same.

Pricing for either XS or XS Max with 64GB is $4,990 — $5,000 for the Washington version. The 256GB is $300 more while the 512GB variant is a standard $5,670 across the board. Each model takes 10 days to hand-craft and there will be 99 units available.

On a side note, Caviar has opted to suspend sales of its Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Nokia 3310 in light of the popularity of other presidents.