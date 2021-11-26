Caviar made an iPhone 13 from melted parts of Tesla Model 3

Caviar has a long history of turning Apple products into super-premium products. The company launched a gold-plated edition of the iPhone XS when it came out and it even announced a $500,000 PlayStation 5. In its latest luxury experiment, Caviar has made an iPhone 13 Pro that is made out of a melted Tesla Model 3.

The company says that it has designed the expensive iPhone 13 Pro "dedicated to Elon Musk and his Tesla electric car." The company has named its iPhone 13 Pro model "Electro" which is "partially " made from the body of a Tesla car. In addition to the phone, the company has also announced a desktop bust of Elon Musk which is also from the molten metal of an electric car.

The iPhone 13 Pro "Electro" has a frame made out of titanium and its back has a PVD coating. On the back, there's also a white composite material, which is also shock resistant. This white composite material is made out of the body of a Tesla electric car "and features engravings of Musk, the Tesla logo and the car itself." There's also a copper lining on top of the two materials.

Caviar says only 99 models of the iPhone 13 Pro "Electro" will be made. Each iPhone 13 Pro "Electro" has been priced at $5,600. Elon Musk's desktop bust, which is "completely" made out of melted car parts, such as the hood, doors, and others, has been priced at $2,700. Caviar says only 27 of these Elon Musk's desktop busts will be made. Those who want to check out Caviar's new collection can do so using this link.

Source Caviar | Via GSMArena