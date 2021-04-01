Cat Phones has announced the availability of the Cat S62 Pro for the US market. It is touted to be the most advanced thermal imaging smartphone available, powered by the highest resolution FLIR Lepton sensor and the new MyFLIR Pro app. It comes with the rugged features that Cat phones are known to offer.

The Cat S62 Pro features a 5.7” FHD+ (18:9) display. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a fingerprint sensor. “From over a decade of making devices ever more resilient for the needs of heavy work and the hard knocks of everyday life, Cat phones is also leading the way in device hygiene. The Cat S62 Pro can be easily and repeatedly cleaned without damage,” says the company.

The Cat S62 Pro is waterproof and can be submerged and scrubbed with soaps and disinfectants. It is bleach and chemical resistant (sanitizer friendly) and has absolutely no need for a case that can trap and accumulate germs. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It has a 12MP Sony dual-pixel rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter.

“First released in Europe in 2020, the Cat S62 Pro has proven incredibly popular across a wide array of uses and we are excited to now bring it to the US,” said Peter Cunningham, VP Product Portfolio at Bullitt Group. “For our third-generation phone with an integrated FLIR thermal camera, we’ve used all our experience to ensure the Cat S62 Pro is the ultimate thermal phone. It has incredible detail from the FLIR Lepton 3.5, alongside adjustable settings and advanced functionality within the MyFLIR Pro app, make it the obvious choice for a huge variety of professional needs.”

The third generation of the thermal Cat phone, the S62 Pro is highly sensitive to minute temperature differences, offering a 4x increase in the number of thermal pixels over its predecessor. The Cat S62 Pro allows users to vary the intensity of MSX, which overlays visual outline detail from the scene onto the thermal image.

The new software enables analytic and reporting features typically found in higher-end, dedicated thermal imaging products. Combined with the smartphone’s connectivity, it can be used to troubleshoot or share images in real-time back to base for instant analysis and advice, saving crucial time on the job.

Isotherm alarming enables users to monitor a custom temperature range anywhere between -4°F to +752°F and add alerts when something falls within a specified range. This is particularly impactful when watching for machinery to reach a specified temperature or even at home to monitor when the grill is up to temperature.

The Cat S62 Pro smartphone retails for $699 via www.catphones.com and via multiple retailers.