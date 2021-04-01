casio smartwatch
The longevity of Casio’s sturdy G-Shock smartwatches is the stuff of legends. They are big, bulky, rugged, and dumb. The latter status changes today, as the company has launched its smartwatch – the G-Shock GSW-H1000 – that is powered by Google’s Wear OS. The impact-proof exterior of the latest Casio offering uses a corrosion-resistant titanium case, inorganic glass, and soft urethane for the band. It comes with 20ATM certification, with the company claiming that its latest smartwatch can survive a trip down 200 meters of water.

Are you willing to pay $700 for a rugged smartwatch with Wear OS?

Color options on the table are black, blue, and red. As for the price, you’ll have to fork out $700 for this rugged Wear OS-powered Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 smartwatch in the US. Check out the official promotional video below to see what this pricey Casio smartwatch is all about:

The Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 smartwatch features a dual-display design, much like the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro S. There is a monochrome display on top of a 1.2-inch (360×360 pixels) color LCD panel to save battery when you’re not using its Wear OS ‘smart’ functions. There are a ton of activity and sports training modes such as surfing, kayaking, and cycling, allowing you to measure metrics such as calories burned, heart rate, pace, and more.

casio smartwatch wear OS
Casio has created a wide array of watch faces that pay homage to the classic G-Shock design and given them a digital spin to show more data, while users can interact with it by tracing their fingers alongside the periphery, much like a capacitive bezel. For outdoor activities, the map overlay will show information such as barometric pressure, altitude measurement, and time graphs to name a few.casio smartwatch wear OS black
In total, you get access to 15 types of activities and 24 types of indoor workouts. With the timepiece mode enabled, the Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 is touted to last around a month. However, if you intend on making full use of the color LCD panel and milking the benefits of Wear OS, the battery mileage will drop to around 1.5 days.



