It comes with 20ATM certification, with the company claiming that its latest smartwatch can survive a trip down 200 meters of water. The longevity of Casio’s sturdy G-Shock smartwatches is the stuff of legends. They are big, bulky, rugged, and dumb. The latter status changes today, as the company has launched its smartwatch – the G-Shock GSW-H1000 – that is powered by Google’s Wear OS. The impact-proof exterior of the latest Casio offering uses a corrosion-resistant titanium case, inorganic glass, and soft urethane for the band.

Are you willing to pay $700 for a rugged smartwatch with Wear OS?

Color options on the table are black, blue, and red. As for the price, you’ll have to fork out $700 for this rugged Wear OS-powered Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 smartwatch in the US. Check out the official promotional video below to see what this pricey Casio smartwatch is all about:

The Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 smartwatch features a dual-display design, much like the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro S. There is a monochrome display on top of a 1.2-inch (360×360 pixels) color LCD panel to save battery when you’re not using its Wear OS ‘smart’ functions. There are a ton of activity and sports training modes such as surfing, kayaking, and cycling, allowing you to measure metrics such as calories burned, heart rate, pace, and more.

Casio has created a wide array of watch faces that pay homage to the classic G-Shock design and given them a digital spin to show more data, while users can interact with it by tracing their fingers alongside the periphery, much like a capacitive bezel. For outdoor activities, the map overlay will show information such as barometric pressure, altitude measurement, and time graphs to name a few.

In total, you get access to 15 types of activities and 24 types of indoor workouts. With the timepiece mode enabled, the Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 is touted to last around a month. However, if you intend on making full use of the color LCD panel and milking the benefits of Wear OS, the battery mileage will drop to around 1.5 days.