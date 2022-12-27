We used the Casetify Impact metal and plastic cases and the new Monolink stainless steel band on the Apple Watch Series 8. Here are our findings.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is currently the latest, and one of the best smartwatches on the market. It has a large and beautiful 1.9-inch LTPO OLED display, and it’s powered by the new Apple Watch S8 chip, coupled with 1GB of memory and 32GB of storage. It has an always-on display feature, an IP6X certificate, and it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters. It has a large battery, and while it can only last a full day on a single charge for active users, it’s also possible to make it to the second day without sacrificing too much.

However, it’s a fairly expensive smartwatch, and the all-glass front is extremely fragile, despite Apple claiming that it’s covered by a “Sapphire front crystal” glass panel. CASETiFY asked us if we wanted to take their Impact cases and the new Monolink stainless steel band for a spin, and in this post, we’ll post our findings after having used the cases and the band for about a week.

CASETiFY Impact metal cases

The Casetify metal case is an excellent accessory, and it’s available in four sizes: 40mm, 41mm, 44mm, and 45mm. Today, we’re taking a look at the 45mm cases that have been used on the Apple Watch Series 8.

The Impact metal watch case features a brushed aluminium bezel and a plastic side. The top aluminium bezel has a matte finish, and an engraved CASETiFY logo on the top left and bottom right corners. It’s precision fitted and doesn’t move or jiggle a tiny bit when it’s placed on the watch. It looks stylish and elegant, and it compliments the look of the Apple Watch Series 8 by making it appear more modern and durable.

Speaking of durability, I’ve used the metal cases for a few days, and they managed to offer excellent protection for both the sides of the watch, and the glass display. I am, what you call, a clumsy person, and I often hit my wrist and smartwatches on the table, door frames, the steering wheel, and other objects. Sometimes these objects scratch the surface, other times, they smash straight into the watch. Yet, the cover protected the watch, which is in brand-new condition without any scratches.

The additional 0.4mm bezel adds plenty of protection for the display from various things, but dust can still easily get stuck on the display and edges, requiring you to take off the case, and give it a wipe. While we’re at it, removing the case is easy to do. It requires a bit of force, but it goes on and off in just a snap, once you get the hang of it.

The Impact metal version is available in four colors: Black, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold. Casetify sent over the Black, Silver, and Gold colors for review, and the one I liked the most was the Silver case, primarily as It looked like the perfect fit with the Monolink band. Each metal Impact case costs $38, and considering how much abuse they’re capable of taking, and the money it could save you in the long run – let alone the fact that you’re retaining the value of your watch – it’s a worthy investment.

The only issues I have come across – which is more like a nitpick – is that the text on the left side doesn’t look very appealing, and it takes away from the classy, stylish feel and look. If there’s one thing I could change about the case, it would be to remove the text, or at least make it in a color that doesn’t stand out as much.

Other than that, it’s a solid option. If you want to play it extra safe, I would still recommend a tempered glass screen protector, especially if you live an active lifestyle and are more clumsy than I am. For the money, you don’t have too much to lose, and Casetify promises a “10-day no question asked return or exchange” policy on all of their accessories.

CASETiFY Impact Metal (Apple Watch S8) The CASETiFY Impact cases feature a raised bezel, a precision design, a stylish look, and premium feel. The brushed aluminium bezel offers additional protection against scratches, cracks, and scuffs, and it greatly improves the aesthetics of the Apple Watch, making it feel and look more rigid and durable. Brand CASETiFY Material Aluminium bezel Size 45mm Compatibility Apple Watch Series 7 & Series 8 See at Casetify

CASETiFY Impact plastic cases

The Impact case also comes in a plastic version, which replaces the aluminium top finish with plastic to reduce costs. I’m pleased to say that the quality of the product is on par with the metal cases, and it still feels premium on the watch, while offering the same rugged looks. It’s even available in the same sizes: 40mm, 41mm, 44mm, and 45mm, which supports the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8.

You can easily spot the differences by comparing the Black plastic (left) to the Black metal (right) case. The plastic doesn’t reflect the light as much as the metal does, yet, it still looks premium, and of high quality. I also feel that the darker tone gives the watch more character, and an entirely different design, despite it following the same shape and size. As you would expect, the case also feels slightly lighter, but it’s worth pointing out that it has most of the same features as its higher-priced variant.

It has the same dimensions, lighter weight, same thickness, the same 0.4mm raised bezel, and the same warranty. What’s different is the color, and the fact that it costs $10 less at $28. At that price, there’s not much that can go wrong, and it’s an excellent case for those who want to save money, and go for a more minimalistic approach. I do, however, have to point out that I have the same nitpick about this case as the other one. It contains the same light-colored text on the left side, which takes away from the premium look and feel.

CASETiFY Impact Plastic (Apple Watch S8) The CASETiFY Impact cases feature a raised bezel, a precision design, a stylish look, and premium feel. The plastic case offers excellent protection from scratches, and scuffs. It adds more character to your smartwatch, and it makes it look more rugged and durable. Brand CASETiFY Material Plastic Size 40mm, 41mm, 44mm, and 45mm Compatibility Apple Watch Series 7 & Series 8 See at Casetify

CASETiFY Monolink band

The Monolink band is made of 316L stainless steel, and it’s compatible with all smartwatches, ranging from the Apple Watch Series 1-8, SE 1-2, and the new Apple Watch Ultra. It comes in two sizes: 38/40/41mm & 42/44/45/49mm, which ensures the perfect fit for all compatible watches in Apple’s lineup. The band is also water, sweat, and corrosion-resistant.

Due to the stainless steel construction, the watch feels premium and elegant on the wrist, and as someone with sensitive skin, I’m happy to confirm that it didn’t irritate me, unlike some other stainless steel bands I tried in the past. Of course, your mileage may vary.

The band is available in four colors: Black, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold. Casetify sent over the Silver model, which in my opinion, looks the best and is the one that goes with all clothing, regardless of the occasion.

Despite the stainless steel material, the band feels lightweight and compact, and it took about 15 minutes to get used to the added weight. The band weighs 89 grams, and it’s 22 x 22mm, fitting 124-200mm wrists. I found it comfortable most of the time. My wrist usually lays flat on a desk as I write a lot, and it never felt uncomfortable, and I never took the watch off to give my wrist a break. That, in my opinion, is a massive compliment that’s often overlooked when considering watch bands.

Adjusting the size of the Monolink band was straightforward. Inside the box, the company includes all the bits and tools you need to remove the pin(s), and it even has an easy-to-follow tutorial on the website, and a QR code included to guide you through the instructions. I removed two pins from the band, and while it was still a bit loose, it was perfect to fit my wrist and provide a comfortable experience. In fact, it was so comfortable that I even wore it to bed to track my sleep.

Turning our attention to the clasp, it reveals that it has a butterfly mechanism. If you haven’t used a band like this in the past, it could take a few days to get used to the configuration; otherwise, it’s straightforward and easy to put on and remove from your wrist. The slim profile also makes it lightweight, and the clasp works well when wet or sweaty.

The Monolink band retails for $108, and while it’s not cheap, it’s competitive. Apple’s Metal Link Bracelet costs a whopping $349, and it’s made from the same 316 stainless steel alloy, and features a similar design and butterfly clasp mechanism. If you want to save money, and go for something that’s just as good, then the Casetify Monolink Band will make for one of the best premium bands that money can buy today. It lets you save a lot of money, and its classy design, premium feel, and elegant construction is unmatched on the market.

Pairing the MonoLink band with the Metal Impact case gives the watch an entirely new look. A look that feels rugged, premium, yet something that everyone will instantly recognize. Over the past week, I received multiple compliments about my watch, and it’s certainly a piece that will get the conversation started among watch enthusiasts. It looks good with a matching case, and these two accessories make for a great present.

CASETiFY Monolink Band (Apple Watch S8) The CASETiFY Monolink Band comes in various sizes and is compatible with all Apple smartwatches. It's made from stainless steel and available in four colors that compliment the beautiful craftsmanship of the Apple Watch Series. It's durable, stylish, and elegant. Brand CASETiFY Material Stainless Steel Size 38/40/41mm & 42/44/45/49mm Compatibility Apple Watch Series 1-8, SE 1-2, Ultra See at Casetify

CASETiFY generously provided the Apple Watch Series 8, Impact cases, and the Monolink band in exchange for an honest and unbiased review. All opinions expressed here are my own, and CASETiFY did not receive a copy of this review before publishing.

