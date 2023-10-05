Your Google Pixel 8/8 Pro is a powerful device, and it deserves the best protection available. Caseborne, a trusted name in device protection, has you covered with its range of cases designed specifically for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

These cases are more than just a shield; they are a perfect fusion of style and substance. If you want something thin and lightweight, however, the Thinborne range may pique your interest thanks to its 0.03-inch thickness, weighing a mere 0.35oz.

Let’s delve into the key features of Caseborne's V Series and Clear MagSafe cases and see why they are a worthwhile investment for your Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro.

V Series for Pixel 8/8 Pro

Source: Caseborne

When it comes to safeguarding your Google Pixel 8/8 Pro, the V Series by Caseborne offers a slim yet rugged protection solution. The front and back design ensures comprehensive coverage for your device. Whether it's a sudden drop or an unexpected impact, this case has got you covered with up to 21 feet of drop protection.

If you're a fan of MagSafe technology, you're in luck. Caseborne's V Series cases are fully compatible with MagSafe, allowing you to enjoy the convenience of magnetic accessories while keeping your device protected.

But, it’s not just protection Caseborne offers. Caseborne understands the importance of additional accessories. That's why each V Series case comes with a belt clip holster, making it easy to carry your phone securely. Additionally, a tempered glass screen protector is included to guard your device's display against scratches and impacts.

Ready to fortify your Google Pixel 8/8 Pro with style and substance? You can find the V Series case on Amazon for $34.98. You can also utilize the 30% off coupon CBORNE30 for added savings. Inside the package, you'll find a Pixel 8 case, a tempered glass screen protector, and a belt clip holster.

Clear Case with MagSafe for Pixel 8/8 Pro

Source: Caseborne

For those who prefer a clear and minimalistic look while still enjoying robust protection, Caseborne presents the Clear Case with MagSafe for the Google Pixel 8/8 Pro. Despite its slim profile, this case provides an impressive 12 feet of drop protection.

One common concern with clear cases is yellowing over time. Caseborne addresses this issue with a case that boasts 5x yellowing resistance, ensuring that your clear case maintains its pristine appearance for longer.

Protection doesn't stop at the case itself. Caseborne includes two tempered glass screen protectors to safeguard your Pixel 8/8 Pro's display. Additionally, the case offers camera protection, ensuring that your device's lenses stay free from scratches and smudges.

Ready to protect your Google Pixel 8/8 Pro while showcasing its original beauty? You can find the Clear Case with MagSafe on Amazon for $21.98, and don't forget to apply the 30% off coupon CBORNE30 for additional savings. This case is not only protective but also MagSafe-ready, making it a versatile choice for your device.