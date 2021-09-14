We keep getting more information about the upcoming iPad mini gen-6. The latest leak reveals some images of the alleged iPad that shows some design changes.

According to a tweet by Twitter user Majin Bu, the new iPad mini would arrive with more design changes than expected. The images he posted show the new iPad in a case where we can clearly see speaker holes and a power button on the top side of the device, along with what seem to be the volume buttons.

It seems that Apple wanted to accommodate a full-size Apple Pencil on the side of the new iPad mini, and the volume buttons got in the way. The new iPad also resembles the current 10.9-inch iPad Air that features an all-screen design and squared-off edges. We also see that the Home button is MIA, so it could confirm that the Touch ID sensor could now be embedded on the tablet’s power button that’s also on top of the frame.

This is the first time that we have seen something like this in an iPad, as every previous model has placed the volume buttons on the right side of the device. We had seen previous renders of the device, but they didn’t suggest any changes to the placement of the volume buttons. Instead, we heard that Apple was working on launching a smaller Apple Pencil that would fit perfectly with the new iPad mini and its smaller footprint.

Previous information also reveals that the new iPad mini may arrive in five different color options, matching the latest iPad Air, iMac, and others. Further, we know that the new tablet could come with an 8.4-inch all-screen Liquid Retina Display and support for third-generation Apple Pencil. It is also expected to have 64, 128, and 256GB storage options, along with Apple’s 5nm A 14 Bionic Chip. However, remember to take this information with some salt, as it’s still a rumor, and it seems that we won’t get to see the new iPad models during the California Streaming event tomorrow at 1 pm EST.

Source Twitter