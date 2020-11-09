Case makers are usually the best source to get the leaked design of new smartphones. The latest leaks don’t necessarily show us the complete design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup, but at least it confirms some of the design changes we will get in the phone’s camera module. However, rumors don’t stop there, as it seems that Samsung could also decide stop including AKG headphones in the box of your new device, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

We could say that we already have a good idea of the design of Samsung’s new flagship. We have seen a couple of renders images and even a video showing us the phones in almost every angle. However, we had to take those leaks, as any other rumor with some salt, but now, well-known leaker @UniverseIce has posted some images that show us the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in protective cases.

These images confirm that the device will feature a redesigned camera module that will wrap around the side of the frame of these devices. We can also see that the camera module includes four sensors, even when other rumors suggested that we could get a fifth camera sensor that could end up being a ToF sensor.

Now, since we’re already talking about things we may or may not get with the new Samsung Galaxy S21. It seems that Samsung could’ve also decided that it was time to stop including wired AKG earphones in the box of its new flagship. Instead, the company would be including a new pair of “Samsung Galaxy Buds Beyond,” which are supposed to be the successors of the Galaxy Buds Plus.

Still, Samsung is still rumored to be planning on removing in-box power adapters, but we will have to wait until the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series which is rumored to happen in January, and recent NFC certifications make this easier to believe.

Source GSM Arena

