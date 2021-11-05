Nothing logo

Carl Pei left OnePlus earlier this year to launch his own company called “Nothing”. Nothing announced its first product, Ear (1), back in July. The earbuds were hyped a lot due to their transparent design and different shape. Since the product’s announcement, Nothing has announced a partnership with Qualcomm and now in an interview with India Today, Nothing’s vice president and general manager, Manu Sharma, has announced that the company is working to launch 5 new products as soon as possible.

Manu said:

“For our way forward, our mission is to build for the future. We are speeding up very rapidly in terms of building a pipeline of products, we already have five products in development that we are speeding up to meet our mission of launching iconic products and we are excited about that.”

In the interview, Manu said that Ear (1) is doing “extremely well” and India is the largest contributor to their sales. He also claimed that Nothing has shipped over 180,000 ear (1) units globally so far. Unfortunately, Manu didn’t dwell into any details about the upcoming products, but it is rumored that these will be accessories for smartphones, such as power banks, smartwatches, fitness bands, and others. Nothing also has plans to launch a smartphone, but the smartphone will only be introduced next year.

Nothing has also announced that it has received $50 million in Series A extension investments, meaning that Carl Pei’s company is on the right track to develop even more products in the near future. If Nothing launches new accessories in the future, what products would you like to see? Let us know in the comments section below!

