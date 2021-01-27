A few months ago, late last year, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei left the company to start his own venture. Today, Carl has announced Nothing. Well, he has announced something, it’s just that the name of his new company is “Nothing.” This announcement comes shortly after a $7 million round in seed financing in December 2020 that included notable tech leaders and investors such as Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman and Josh Buckley.

“It’s been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change,” said Carl Pei, CEO and founder of Nothing in a press release. “Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing.”

Nothing is Carl Pei's new venture

Nothing will be releasing its first smart devices in the first half of this year. However, what exactly the products will be and which products Nothing plans to release is still unclear. There is no information on what form Nothing’s first “smart devices” will take. There is also no information on which companies Nothing plans to compete with. The only thing we know as of now for sure is that Nothing plans to release products across multiple categories. It aims to build an ecosystem of devices.

“Consumer tech is a tidal wave of limitless potential. Nothing will be the brand at the forefront and I can’t wait for the world to experience its products,” said Casey Neistat, YouTuber and Investor in Nothing.

“I’m excited to see what Carl and the team at Nothing will build given their passion and experience in the space.”Kevin Lin, Co-founder of Twitch