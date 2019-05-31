Cardinal Red Galaxy S10 and S10+ coming to certain markets on June 16

You probably remember the Cardinal Red Galaxy S10 and S10+ color option that was recently leaked. At the time of the leak, it was unknown when exactly it will be available, or what the markets for its availability will be. Now German multinational retailer Media Markt has the Cardinal Red Galaxy S10 listed and available for pre-order in certain regions.

We know for sure Switzerland is among those markets, with probably more countries from Europe being on the availability list, but there is no official information at the time of this post. It also seems like the new color option, which will be available at no extra cost, will be limited to 128GB variants of the phone.

Reports are talking about limited availability for this Cardinal Red Galaxy S10 color options, with some Western European countries and Russia being on the short list. Apparently, users in the U.S. and Canada will be out of luck, or in need to import, if they want this new flashy shade.