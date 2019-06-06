You can now purchase the Cardinal Red Galaxy S10 or S10+

The rumors were spot on regarding the Cardinal Red Samsung Galaxy S10. The phone was recently listed as “coming soon” on a European retailer’s website, and now Samsung Switzerland confirmed that the phone is available for purchase from its own online store.

Both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are available in the new color option, in their 128GB storage iterations. Apparently the Galaxy S10e will also get this Cardinal Red color treatment, sometime in the near future.

Samsung has been historically adding new color to the palette months after the original launch, and it seems like that’s the case with the Cardinal Red Galaxy S10 as well. In addition to Switzerland, the phone will also be available in select Western European markets, as well as Russia.