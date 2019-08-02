Capture HD aerial footage with these 3 top-notch drones

There’s no better way to capture stunning aerial footage than from a drone. And unlike when drones first hit the market, there are many models available which are quite affordable to the average consumer. It’s time to take your photography to the next level with these three amazing drones. Act fast because amazing deals like these won’t last long!

TRNDlabs Spectre Drone

Offering an unprecedented level of control and stability, the TRNDlabs Spectre Drone is the ultimate drone for any beginner. The four high-speed propellers do a phenomenal job at helping you capture the best HD photos. Thanks to the cutting-edge fly assist features, this drone makes take-off and landing a piece of cake. At 60% off, the TRNDlabs Spectre Drone is yours for just $59.99 after the price drop.

Ryze Tech Tello Quadcopter Powered by DJI

When it comes to pure power and aesthetics, the Ryze Tech Tello Quadcopter is hard to beat, Designed by two leading tech companies, DJI and Ryze Tech, this drone is an amazing product. One premium feature is the electronic image stabilization, which allows for smooth footage anywhere. Control this drone directly from your smartphone with the free Tello app and start flying today. The Ryze Tech Tello Quadcopter is currently only $99!

Force Flyers DIY Building Block Fly ‘n Drive Drone

If you’re a hands-on kind of person, the Force Flyers DIY Building Block Fly ‘n Drive Drone is designed specifically for you. Instead of spending hundreds on a pre-made device, you can build your very own drone using this kit. It’s also a great way to learn the fundamentals of aerodynamics and weight distribution. The Force Flyers DIY Building Block Fly ‘n Drive Drone is currently only $39.99, which is 20% off the original price!

by Christopher Jin