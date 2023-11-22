We start today’s best Black Friday deals with insane savings on Amazon.com, where you will find TREBLAB’s best headphones and speakers receiving crazy savings that will get you up to 71 percent off select products. First up, we have one of my favorites, TREBLAB’s Z2 over-ear workout headphones, which are currently receiving a very attractive 42 percent discount, which means you can pick up a pair for just $70 and score $50 in instant savings.

TREBLAB Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones $70 $120 Save $50 TREBLAB's Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones are an excellent option for those who love going to the gym or those who like to go for an occasional run, as they were designed for active people. $70 at Amazon

The TREBLAB Z2 are perfect for those who love working out, as they arrive with a very comfortable and snug fit, active noise cancellation, up to 35 hours of non-stop music playback, and more. They’re also perfect for running, as they will stay on no matter how fast you like to go.

You can also pick up a new pair of TREBLAB Z7 PRO, which are a more stylish and more comfortable option, better for those looking to sit back and relax while listening to their favorite tunes. These headphones feature Hybrid Active Noise Canceling, pure aptX-HD stereo sound, up to 45 hours of listening time, USB-C fast charging, and touch control, which is a great purchase, considering that they’re now available for $120 thanks to a 33 percent discount.

However, you will find better savings in the smaller earbud category, where you will find the TREBLAB X3 Pro selling for $48 with 52 percent in instant savings, or get the even smaller but still awesome TREBLAB WX8 true wireless earbuds that are now available for just $20 thanks to a massive 71 percent discount.

Finally, you can also check out some of TREBLAB’s best speakers and other outstanding products, including the very popular TREBLAB HD77, which now goes for $60 thanks to a huge 50 percent discount. Or get your hands on the more powerful 60W TREBLAB HD-Max, now going for $118 with 41 percent in instant savings.