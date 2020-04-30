Let’s admit it. The inbuilt camera on a laptop or most cheap webcams offer a crappy video quality, and during these trying times when we are increasingly reliant on video calling for remote work, we wish they could be better. But if you have a Canon camera lying around, you can make your video calls look cinematic.

Canon has released a beta build of its EOS Webcam Utility for select EOS Interchangeable Lens Cameras (ILC) and PowerShot cameras that can be used as a webcam with your Windows 10 PC. Yes, Canon’s utility tool currently has support only for Windows platform, and not macOS.

All you need is a Canon camera, a USB cable, and the EOS Webcam Utility installed on your PC to take your Skype or Zoom video call’s visual quality to the next level. Following is a list of Canon cameras that are compatible with the EOS Webcam Utility tool:

Source: Canon

You May Also Like
HUAWEI P40 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

HUAWEI phones will support Google’s exposure notification system: Report

But not all of them.

Apple and Google will shut down contact tracing system once the coronavirus threat is over

Apple and Google will disable the cross-platform contact tracing system on a regional basis once the coronavirus threat has been brought under control.

Android 11 will let you restore a recently closed app with just a swipe

In Android 11, users get a window of approximately one second to undo the closing of an app and restore it by swiping downward from any point on the screen.