Canon has finally launched its flagship 45-megapixel, $3,899 EOS R5. It can shoot 8K 12-bit RAW video aided by a new in-body stabilization system and Canon’s class-leading Dual Pixel autofocus. It comes with a brand new 45 megapixels full-frame CMOS sensor. The camera can achieve blazing continuous shooting speed of up to 20fps at full resolution using the electronic shutter, and with full AF and AE tracking, thanks to the DIGIC X image processor.

Despite having 45 megapixels, EOS R5 native ISO can go up to an incredible ISO 51200, with the option to expand to ISO 102400. The AF coverage area has been expanded to cover the entire sensor (100% x 100%). This means focusing is available on any part of the frame, making focusing on subjects at the far edges a breeze. Manually selectable AF positions on the EOS R5 is 5,940. The AF tracking has improved dramatically. The camera is equipped with the ability to enable AF Priority mode for either people or animals. In addition, the camera is able to recognize not just the body, but head and eyes of the subjects as well.

It incorporates In-Body Image Stabilization function and it can also work in conjunction with Optical Image stabilization of the lens, effective up to 8-stops shutter speed. The camera can handle a wider range of shooting conditions because of the support for EF and RF series lens with IS or Non IS category. Despite its compact size, EOS R5 has two card slots that can accommodate one CFexpress card and one SD memory card.

The processing power of DIGIC X, coupled with the ultra-fast CF express media, enables EOS R5 to record mind-blowing 8K movies at 30fps with full sensor readout. Shooting in 8K allows flexibility in cropping during post-production even for 4K delivery. In addition, there is even an option to record 8K RAW movies internally without any external accessories. The Canon EOS R5 is also capable of recording up to 120fps in 4K as well. A variety of file formats are available, including RAW, H.265 HEVC and H.264 MP4 in either ALL-I or IPB compression.

The Canon EOS R5 supports both 5GHz and 2.4GHz wireless LAN without any additional accessory, a first for the company. This means photographers can easily transfer image data from the camera to a smart device, PC or even FTP server. If the user requires even faster speeds, or SFTP with secured LAN, the optional WFT-R10 is available. It comes with 2×2 MIMO and wired LAN for faster and more stable connections. EOS R6 only supports the 2.4GHz band but retains the FTP & FTPS functionality.

Further, it supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) as well. The camera comes with a magnesium alloy body and is weather sealed against dust and moisture. It has the same 500 000 cycles shutter durability as the EOS-1D X Mark III. The EOS R5 sports a top LCD panel.