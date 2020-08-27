Canon is rolling out a new app update through which its cameras can support automatic backup to Google Photos. The image.canon app update on Android and iOS brings Google Photos backup capability to the Canon cameras. Further, Canon users will get a month of free membership to Google One with 100GB of cloud storage.

Google says it has worked with Canon to add support for Google Photos as a backup option in its image.canon app. Moreover, the images will be saved in their original resolution in the cloud. However, a Google One subscription is necessary for this feature to work.

You’ll need a compatible Canon camera for the new feature to work. It supports all the latest mirrorless models such as the EOS R5, EOS R6, as well as several DSLR models like the EOS 5D Mark IV and EOS 1500D. All cameras that are already compatible with the image.canon app are supported.

Source