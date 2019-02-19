Canary Yellow Galaxy S10e pops-up once again in official banner

There’s little mystery left around the Galaxy S10 line-up as leaks started to intensify over the past couple of weeks. We’ve collected everything you need to know about Samsung’s 2019 flagships here, so give it a read it you haven’t already. Today’s bit is just a leaked banner promoting the Unpacked event, but it gives us another look at the Canary Yellow Galaxy S10e we’ve first seen on February 8.

While it doesn’t reveal anything aside from the existence of the model and color option, the banner features the tagline “Premium fun. For everyone”. This is nothing else but Samsung acknowledging that the Galaxy S10e will be the affordable model, being the cheapest from the entire S10 line-up. The emphasis is, however, on the word premium, making a statement that despite of its lower price tag, the phone will still be a flagship.

Everything will become official on February 20, when Samsung introduces the new phones. We’ll be there to tell you all about it.