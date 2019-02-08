Android

This is Samsung’s Canary Yellow Galaxy S10e

The last time we were excited about a yellow phone, which we called “the banana phone” — but only because we loved it — was when we used the Nokia Lumia 1020. Not many smartphone-makers have had what it takes to go with such a bold color, but it looks like Samsung might, with a Canary Yellow Galaxy S10e, at least if this report is accurate.

We know pretty much everything about the Galaxy S10e, since it got leaked a couple of days ago, complete with the flat Infinity O display, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and dual-camera setup. So the real story here is the color option, as we’re seeing it for the first time. Aside from this Canary Yellow Galaxy S10e, there will reportedly be other versions available as well: Prism Black, Green, and White.

We’re not sure if all colors will be available in all regions, or we will see some exclusive shades depending on the market. However, we’ll know more on February 20.

Canary Yellow Galaxy S10e

