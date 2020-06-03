The latest report from Canalys predicts that global PC shipments and iPad sales are going to fall because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. PC shipments were down by 9 percent during the first quarter, but predictions expect a 7 percent fall in 2020.

“Though the PC market has been rattled by the impact of COVID-19, the worst is behind us as Q2, Q3, and Q4 are all expected to post smaller year-on-year shipment declines than Q1. This is mainly due to a return to a healthy supply chain and manufacturing base in China, which will serve pent-up demand in segments such as remote working and education.”

The report also mentions that Apple will be affected negatively in its iPad sales in the United States, even though they have just ordered LCD panels from LG Display to keep up with demand in other parts of the world.

“If the economy does not show major signs of recovery by Q4, Canalys expects that consumers will move away from discretionary spending on non-essential devices, such as Apple tablets, at the end of the year. We expect the recovery in the US to be delayed until 2022, when the market will grow 4% year on year.”

Hopefully, the coronavirus will soon be dealt with, and we can all return to our regular lives, without canceled events, delayed launches of great devices, and online events.

Source 9to5Mac

Via Canalys