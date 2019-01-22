Canada slowly pushing for Huawei 5G ban

Despite the support Telus is offering Huawei, Canada is being slowly pushed to ban the Chinese company from 5G bids on network infrastructure. Richard Fadden, former head of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, is pushing for a ban. “Canada’s government should ignore the threats and ban Huawei from Canada’s 5G networks to protect the security of Canadians”, he told the Globe and Mail, cited by Reuters.

While Telus believes that banning Huawei would be detrimental to network operators’ infrastructure efforts and investments, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said there were other companies that can supply 5G equipment. However, he didn’t give out any details.

Meanwhile, Huawei Chief Executive and founder Ren Zhengfei, in an unprecedented move, appeared in front on international media to dismiss allegations revolving around national security reasons that were the reason behind many current Huawei bans. Germany is the latest European country to consider locking Huawei out of bids for 5G infrastructure.