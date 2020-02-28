The Samsung Galaxy S20 series has launched, and its devices are simply amazing. They include some of the best features available and the best specs. Now, these features include water resistance, but just how excellent is their water resistance, and what does its IP68 rating mean?

“IP stands for Ingress Protection, and these ratings are defined by the levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from Foreign bodies and moisture. “

The Enclosure Company

The first digit stands for intrusion protection, and IP68, so the “6” means that it’s totally dust-tight. Full protection against dust and other particulates, including a vacuum seal, tested against continuous airflow.

The second digit ”8” measures moisture protection, and it means that it has protection against extended immersion under higher pressure (i.e., greater depths). Precise parameters of this test will be set and advertised by the manufacturer and may include additional factors such as temperature fluctuations and flow rates, depending on equipment type.

To sum it up, devices that come with an international standard rating of IP68 will withstand dust, dirt, and sand and are resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to thirty minutes. So yes, your Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra can join you by the swimming pool, just don’t expect it to stay too long underwater, or you may regret it.

Samsung devices have had water resistance since the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, and we most probably keep on getting this feature in every single of Samsung’s upcoming flagships.