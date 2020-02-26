Data from Omdia, cited by 9to5mac, suggests that the iPhone took the top 3 spots in 2018, with the iPhone 8 Plus on third, iPhone X on second, and iPhone 8 on first place.

For 2019, the iPhone is still present in the top 3, but only for the top 2 spots. Coming in second was the iPhone 11, selling 37.3 million units, topped by the iPhone Xr on the first spot, with 9 million more units sold.

Apple has consistently owned the first and second positions in the global smartphone model shipment ranking, with the company maintaining this dominant position for more than five years running. The company’s continued dominance on this front is all the more remarkable when considering that Apple’s price hikes caused overall iPhone shipments to decline last year. Jusy Hong, smartphone research and analysis director at Omdia.

Third, fourth, and fifth places for last year belong to Samsung, with the Galaxy A10, A50, and A20, respectively. You can check out the Omdia numbers below, and you can find additional information at 9to5mac link below.

Via: 9to5mac