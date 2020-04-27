Is the iPhone SE on your wishlist? Well, we don’t blame you for being bowled over by Apple’s $399 phone. And to help you out with your purchase, we’ve compiled a list of all the places where you can buy the iPhone SE that you can see here.

But is the iPhone SE available in the unlocked state right now, or you’ll have to bind yourself to a carrier? Thankfully, the answer is YES. You can currently order yourself an unlocked iPhone SE in the US. And in case you are wondering where can you get one, we’ve got you covered in that case as well.

Right now, you can order an unlocked iPhone SE from the following sources:

Apple

The best place to buy an unlocked iPhone is the Apple Store. There are no discounts here, but you get the convenience of buying the Apple Care+ service and the Apple Care+ coupled with theft and lost insurance package.

Buy from Apple Store

Best Buy

Best Buy is currently selling an unlocked iPhone SE at a discounted price of $349.99 if you activate it at the time of purchase. This amounts to a $50 discount on the phone, making it an even sweeter deal right now.

Buy from Best Buy

Walmart

You can also pick up an unlocked iPhone SE from Walmart at its regular price of $399 for the base 64GB model. Aside from the phone itself, you can purchase the Walmart Protection Plan for a period of up to 3 years, or buy the Apple Care+ plan too.

Buy from Walmart