Can the Mate 30 Pro survive without Google apps?

Thunder E of Booredatwork returns to the show after an incredibly busy week – we had the iPhone 11 line dropping and then Huawei making headlines with their latest smartphones that are now lacking in one major aspect. After giving some impressions on the iPhones, we give our thoughts on whether or not Huawei will remain as successful as ever despite the loss of important and essential Google Apps like Maps. While there might be some relief for users who are open to sideloading and modding their Mate 30 Pro phones, what does this mean for the millions of other users who don’t frequent XDA Developers?

Produced and hosted by

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Thunder E (Booredatwork)