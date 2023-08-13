The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable flagship from the company, and it brings significant improvements to the hinge mechanism. Samsung finally managed to slim down the phone by making it fold completely shut, and it also improved the durability of the screen to ensure it could take even more abuse without causing hundreds of dollars worth of damage. The main screen is tougher and more durable, but as you might expect, it still comes with a pre-applied screen protector to keep the panel scratch-free and intact.

The question is, should you remove this screen protector?

The short answer is, yes, you can. However, just because you can, it doesn’t mean you should. Think twice about removing it, as it plays an essential role in keeping the screen scratch-free. For those unaware, Samsung’s main screen is made of ultra-thin glass (UTG) that protects the screen from scratches and dents. Since the display folds, the material isn’t actually 100% made of class, but it does contain bits of it to improve durability while allowing the panel to flex. As a result, the screen is finer and softer than the traditional glass we’re used to seeing on normal smartphones.

The pre-applied screen protector plays a vital role in keeping the panel scratch-free, so we would strongly advise against removing it. That said, you can easily peel it off, assuming you had bubbles, or you simply just don’t like the look of it. It’s worth remembering that it serves as an extra layer of protection that helps improve the panel's rigidity so that we wouldn’t remove it for the sake of aesthetics alone. The UTG panel is fragile, and to combat the issue, even Samsung’s S Pen Fold Edition retracts under too much pressure to prevent damaging the display.

It’s also worth remembering that Samsung offers at least one screen protector replacement for free-of-charge in North America and Europe, so users with a bubbled-up screen protector or those who have already removed it will be eligible for a free one within two years of purchase. These screen protectors can be applied at select Samsung stores and locations.

The cover screen (external display) is protected by the standard Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass panel. Therefore, it has the same durability and scratch resistance as most traditional smartphones, and this panel, too, comes with a pre-applied screen protector. This can also be removed, but we’d only recommend doing it if you’re having issues, since the extra layer of protection can prevent cracks, dents, and small micro scratches from occurring while the phone is stored in your pocket.

As always, we recommend using the official screen protector, or even a third-party to help improve the durability of your smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 also isn’t cheap, and if you want to make sure you keep the value high, it might be worth investing in a good case, a fast charger, and a quality screen protector – or keep the factory one that’s already pre-applied. If you haven’t bought the Galaxy Z Fold 5, you might be interested in some deals that could save you up to $1,000 on the latest foldable flagship from Samsung.