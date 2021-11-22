Can I remove the screen protector on the Galaxy Z Flip 3?

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 came to the market with a starting price of $999, a number that got many buyers excited, apparent in the fact that Samsung has sold a million folding phones, with a large chunk being the smaller foldable, as we reported earlier in October. Now when you unfold the Z Flip 3 to access its tall display, you will notice that it comes with a PET film applied on the glass-covered panel, and the question that a lot of the new buyers may have on their mind is whether they can remove the pre-installed screen protector or not.

The answer to this question is, Yes, you can remove the pre-installed screen protector. Though, Samsung has advised against doing this. In previous years, the film has felt rubbery, not enjoyable to use, and has been easy to cause indents in, but with this generation, Samsung claims an improved experience and 80% more durability due to the new display layer design. Also, the cover screen does have any protective film on it.

To reinforce protection for the rest of the device, Samsung also started using a new material for the frame that they call Armor Aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus. Jaime mentioned in his one-month later review that his unit suffered some falls but has come out without dings and scrapes giving credit to the Korean OEM's claims. They have also managed to add water resistance to this year's foldable lineup, another mainstream feature that has been missing for the last couple of years.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the phone to get if you've been itching to try out the folding form factor without breaking the bank.

Now, as you may know, the Z Flip 3 was not the only foldable announced at Unpacked. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also brought a reduced price tag and the same reinforced screen protector. Thus, the same rules apply here, and while removable, it's common advice that you don't. On that line, if you're looking to get one make sure to check out our deals coverage and best case compilation for the Z Fold 3.