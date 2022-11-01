EU Digital Markets Act, also known as the anti-Apple bill, has been passed in Europe, and it could hurt Apple's business in the region.

Apple, a company known for its "walled garden," could be forced to open up its ecosystem as the EU’s new Digital Markets Act (or DMA) has gone into force today. The bill, which was first proposed in late 2020, was agreed to by the European Parliament and the Council in March 2022 and has now reached the implementation phase.

Under this law, big tech firms would be forced to open up their services and platforms to other small companies and developers. EU would classify certain companies as "gatekeepers," and these gatekeepers would have to comply with the Digital Markets Act. Fines of up to 20% of global turnover could be imposed on companies that violate the act.

For those wondering, a "gatekeeper" is a company with a considerable amount of users (for e.g., Apple, Google, and Meta) and a sizeable turnover in Europe. If a company qualifies as a gatekeeper, it would have to make its platforms interoperable with smaller ones.

In the case of Apple, it would mean that the company would have to make its iMessage service interoperable with other messaging services such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. In addition to messaging, Apple would also have to make its voice-calling and video-calling services interoperable, meaning it might be possible to call a person on Google Meet from Apple's FaceTime.

And, this act isn't limited to just services. The Digital Markets Act would also force Apple to allow its users to install apps on its platforms (iOS, iPadOS, macOS) via third-party app stores — something that is not possible currently. Users will be free to sideload apps from the website of their choice and use third-party payment systems. Sounds like a dream world, right?

Apple, obviously, is unhappy about the situation. The company has previously (publicly) expressed that the DMA is a "blunt tool." But this isn't the first time the EU is forcing a big tech giant into complying with its rules. Back in 2019, the EU forced Google to allow Android users in the region to choose their default browsers and search engines. The Union is also adamant about passing USB-C as a standard charging and data transfer port.

EU, on the other hand, argues that the DMA will change the digital landscape profoundly:

"The DMA will change the digital landscape profoundly. With it, the EU is taking a pro-active approach to ensuring fair, transparent and contestable digital markets. A small number of large companies hold significant market power in their hands. Gatekeepers enjoying an entrenched position in digital markets will have to show that they are competing fairly. We invite all potential gatekeepers, their competitors or consumer organizations, to come and talk to us about how to best implement the DMA."

While the DMA is now in effect in the EU, Apple and other tech giants will not have to make changes immediately, as the DMA will be implemented in a staged manner. Companies will be assigned tiers of regulations under the DMA. Nonetheless, the Cupertino-giant will almost certainly be placed in the "gatekeeper" tier, where the most stringent rules will apply. The EU will announce the tier for each tech company in March 2023, after which they will have six months to comply.

Finally, it's worth noting that the Digital Markets Act is a European law, meaning that the companies only have to comply with the laws in this region only — and not worldwide. However, we have often seen Big Tech Companies take the lazier route and implement the same rules across all the regions (in order to save time, energy, and effort).

That said, regional distinctions are not uncommon, and some companies do implement specific features only in certain regions. SiriusXM, one of America's largest audio entertainment companies, provides the residents of California (and only the citizens of this state) with a way to manage their personal data because state law requires it.

Nevertheless, we hope that Apple, Google, and other tech companies take a lazier approach and just apply the same rules everywhere if (or rather when) the rules come into effect.

