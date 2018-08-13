Android

“Campfire” Chromebooks will allow for Windows 10 boot option

Contents

Our friends at XDA-Developers have pinpointed a new firmware offshoot in Google’s public Chrome OS repository for the Pixelbook that may allow users to boot up Windows 10 on their machine.

The Pixelbook, labeled as “eve” in the Chromium Git, was tagged with a branch called “campfire” and had references to an “Alt OS,” almost definitely Windows 10. Now, we’re learning that multiple Chromebook models may be able to support Campfire as device branches have now been merged upstream, so the project is now coming out of the trunk.

Campfire seems to be intended for public use as efforts have been made to not require entry into Developer Mode. Official updates to this feature will be sent to a partition called RW_LEGACY — it will need at least 30GB for the Windows ROM itself.

This feature is heavily hinted to be part of the Google’s October hardware announcement.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
XDA-Developers
Posted In
Android, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
Chrome OS, Chromebooks, developers, dual-boot, Google, Microsoft, News, Pixelbook, Windows 10
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.