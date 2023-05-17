With a host of security, privacy, and performance updates, the Android 14 Beta update is anticipated to be one of the best yet. And, for users who own or can get their hands on a smartphone in the TECNO CAMON 20 series, you’ll be one of the first to experience it.

CAMON 20 series gets Android 14 Beta release

The innovative and forward-thinking tech brand, TECNO, is set to become one of the first smartphone manufacturers to offer the Android 14 Beta release to its users. The update will run on the CAMON 20 series, boasting a range of exciting updates.

Enhancements to compatible Android phones with the update include a new user experience with added customization, security and privacy updates, and increases in performance. CAMON 20 series users will know how seamless the smartphone range is, but with this new update, the experience is going to be taken to new heights.

The CAMON 20 series makes nighttime photography a breeze thanks to a host of features including 5000 times/second Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology. In addition, the 50MP RGBW Ultra Sensitive Sensor combined with the latest smartphone camera technologies ensures users can take steady portrait photos and videos without any hiccups.

TECNO’s MUSE Design Award-winning CAMON PUZZLE Deconstructionist Design makes a real statement that shows off its innovation and forward-thinking concept. While many smartphones sport a minimalist aesthetic that won’t make head turns, the CAMON 20 series sets the bar much higher thanks to the fused 3D ribbed Magic Skin and advanced ceramic material on the back cover.

What’s new?

Source: TECNO

With a focus on forward-looking individuals and creating stylish, intelligent new products, Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, said:

Guided by its brand essence of ‘Stop At Nothing’, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals from hardware and design innovations to the latest software developments. As such, we’re delighted to be continuing our long-term partnership with Google to bring Android 14 Beta to the newest CAMON 20 Series, which allows our users to be among the first to experience the pleasures of the new features on Android 14.

The Android 14 Beta release prevents SDK versions below 23 from being installed. The aim of this is to make it harder for malware to avoid certain security and privacy features, ultimately making the update across Android smartphones more secure.

Whether you’re playing a mobile game, multi-tasking across apps, or making regular calls, Android 14’s updated functionality should enable smartphones with this update to better handle certain tasks. This will result in improved system efficiency and in turn, prolong battery life.

For added user customization, better accessibility options will also become available, like larger fonts and smarter scaling.

The Android 14 Beta is on its way

Get excited for the CAMON 20 series to be one of the first to receive the Android 14 Beta. Enjoy better battery life, improved security and privacy, and enhanced user customization.

Find out more and keep abreast of any updates here.