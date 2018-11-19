We may have camera samples from the Google Pixel Lite or ‘Sargo’

Rumors keep mentioning a third Google Pixel device. Now, there are some leaked images that could help us believe a bit more in the arrival of a new Google Pixel Lite that’s better known as Sargo.

We believe we are getting closer to the announcement of a new Pixel device. The Google Pixel Lite has already been seen in some pictures thanks to ROZETKED, and now they are also showing us what it can do. This model of the Pixel Lite is apparently a prototype, and some of its features are disabled. Ain any case we see that it can still capture pictures with very nice quality. It’s true that we might get specs, and materials that aren’t precisely premium but we are at least getting a Google device that implies a great camera and super-fast software updates.