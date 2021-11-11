Buying a PS5 could get more difficult: Sony reportedly lowers production forecast

Ever since Sony announced the PlayStation 5, the only thing that's been (continuously) trending about it has been the shortage of the console. Sony predicted that it wouldn't be able to make enough PS5s at the time of the announcement due to chip shortage but predicted that it would get better towards the end of 2021 or at least in 2022. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

According to a report from Bloomberg (via The Verge), Sony has internally lowered its production forecast of PlayStation 5 for the current calendar year. As per the report, Sony was planning to produce 16 million units of PS5 between April 2021 and March 2022. However, the company has lowered that figure to around 15 million. But, it isn't wholly due to chip shortage.

The report from Bloomberg also states that Sony is having some issues with logistics as well. The components are not only in low supply, but they're also not arriving on time. It also states that COVID-19 and vaccine rollout has complicated the operations at supply chain warehouses as well.

However, it's not only Sony that's having issues in the production of gaming consoles. Valve, the company which recently announced its portable gaming console Steam Deck, pushed the launch of the device from December this year to February next year. Nintendo has also cut its sales forecast by 1.5 million units.

The scenario is unlikely to change in 2022 as well. So, grab a PS5 right now, if you can!

Via: The Verge

Source: Bloomberg