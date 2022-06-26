Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and score free memory upgrade

We have reached the last day of Discover Samsung, which means that today is the last day you can score crazy savings on some of Samsung’s best products. Today’s best deal comes with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series, which is now available for as low as $150 if you go for the base model with an 11-inch LCD display, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 2.99 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 usually starts at $700, with savings that can go down to $570 if you want to pick one up at Amazon.com. However, Discover Samsung week will help you get yours for just $150 after receiving up to $550 trade-in savings. Just make sure you trade in a rather contemporary phone to get the best savings.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Still, the best savings come with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which is now up for grabs starting at $425. This will get you a new Wi-Fi-only model with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, a larger 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, and other great features. However, what makes this deal special is the fact that you will receive $100 instant Samsung Credits towards your new device, a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro for free, and up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. You will find three options to choose from, but they will all deliver an outstanding media experience and other features to help you create anything you want.

Other deals feature savings on Samsung Galaxy Chromebooks, including the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 that is now up for grabs at just $95 after scoring $355 savings that come with an eligible trade-in or get the Galaxy Chromebook Go for just $75 after scoring more than $200 savings.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 is also on sale, starting at $750 on its most affordable option with an Intel Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Just remember to hurry, as these deals won’t be around for long.