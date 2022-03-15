You can now buy refurbished iPhone 12 & 12 Pro from the Apple store

After almost six months of the iPhone 13's introduction, Apple today started selling refurbished versions of its last-gen flagships, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, on its Apple online store. These units are Certified Refurbished from Apple and the company offers a warranty on these units. Moreover, you can save up to $180 by buying the refurbished iPhone 12 Pro.

In the United States, refurbished units of only the standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro models are available. It seems that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available at a later stage. As for the models that are available, they're available across a wide variety of ranges from 64GB to 512GB and in a number of colors.

As usual, Apple is offering around a 15% discount on refurbished products. The cheapest offering from Apple right now is in the form of 64GB iPhone 12 which is available at a price of $619 (a new iPhone 12 costs $729). Similarly, the refurbished iPhone 12 Pro is available at a starting price of $759 (a new iPhone 12 Pro costs $899).

While you will find refurbished iPhone 12 models at a lower price on other online stores, it's worth noting that the refurbished model Apple sells come with an Apple official warranty. They also come with a new battery and a new outer shell. These models are mostly pre-owned and returned to Apple, but they undergo a stringent refurbishment process before they're sold on the Apple online store. You can check out the newly available refurbished Apple devices using the links given below: