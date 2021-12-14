Best Pixel 6 Pro Deals, Where to Buy

After being absent from the flagship category for the last two years, Google finally rejoined the fray with the Pixel 6 Pro. This new smartphone, part of the Pixel 6 Series, features a significant change from the Pixel 5 and a balance that Google never struck well with its earlier attempts. So, if you've read all about the new device and wanted to know where you could get one, read this article to find out!

But before we head to the best available deals further below, here's a brief about the smartphone. The Google Pixel 6 Pro's headline-making features are its custom-silicon, the Google Tensor, the massive 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED Display, and the camera array that allows it to capture stunning images, all for $899.

Key Pixel 6 Pro Features

Drawing your focus to the screen, the Pixel 6 Pro features a curved front panel that has the capability to refresh at 120Hz, and the glass used to cover this end is Gorilla Glass Victus -- you will also find it on the back, unlike with the Pixel 6, which only has Victus on the front. And like mentioned earlier, the 6.8-inch panel does have QHD resolution (1440 x 3120).

For processing, you will find Google's very own silicon, Tensor, within the phone. It's paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and is available for purchase in three storage tiers -- 128, 256, or 512GB. Availability of these will vary according to the carrier you buy your device.

And coming to cameras, on the front is an 11.1MP fixed-focus shooter with f/2.2 aperture, while the rear features a 50MP Wide Camera, 48MP Telephoto camera, and another 12MP ultrawide shooter.

Lastly, powering the hardware on the phone is a roughly 5000mAh cell, capable of keeping most users powered for a whole day. Although, if you do need a top-up, the device does have support for USB-C PD PPS accessible via Google's 30W Adapter -- which you will need to buy separately -- or other certified third-party options.

Where to buy Pixel 6 Pro?

Best Pixel 6 Pro Deals

Google Store

Verizon

AT&T