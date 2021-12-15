Best Pixel 6 Deals, Where to Buy

For $599, the Google Pixel 6 offers some of the best value in the smartphone market. It features the same processor as the $899 Pixel 6 Pro and shares some camera sensors with it. Thus, if you're looking for a device that comes in below the six hundred dollar mark, the Pixel 6 might be the one for you. Hence, read this article to learn where you can get one and some of the deals currently on offer by retailers.

But if this is the first time you've come across content about the Pixel 6, make sure to check out our full review for the phone, where Jaime Rivera goes through its advantages and why one of the two Pixel 6 Series devices will remain in his pocket.

Google Pixel 6 If you're looking for an inexpensive option that's great for the long run and offers a great Android user experience, the Pixel 6 is the one to get!

Key Pixel 6 Features

Now, unlike the Google Pixel 6 Pro, where your eyes may draw towards its tall curved screen that refreshes at 120Hz and has a QHD resolution, the Pixel 6 has a more modest 6.4-inch FHD (1080 x 2400) OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, but covering it is still Gorilla Glass Victus.

For processing, as mentioned earlier, it features Google's very own silicon, the Tensor. The chip promises machine learning performance giving you access to a voice recognition feature that's more robust than any of its competitors and Now Playing, an option that tells you what song is playing around you.

Unfortunately, the lower price also means Google hasn't paired as much RAM with the Pixel 6 as it tops out at 8GB. Though, it is available in 128GB or 256GB variants.

For cameras, the Pixel 6 shares its primary 50MP Wide and 12MP ultrawide with the Pixel 6 Pro, and gone is the 48MP telephoto. While on the front, you can find an 8MP shooter. Finally, powering this device is a modest 4600mAh cell, capable of 21W fast charging via a 30W adapter certified for USB-C PD PPS.

Where to buy Pixel 6?

Pixel 6 Amazon Pixel 6 BestBuy Pixel 6 Google Store Pixel 6 AT&T Pixel 6 Verizon Pixel 6 T-Mobile

Best Pixel 6 Deals

Google Store

Subscribe to Pixel Pass for a minimum of $45 per month and get your Pixel 6.

Verizon