Now is a good time to buy the Pixel 2

As we have often times discussed here at Pocketnow, there’s always a good time to purchase a used phone. We talked about it with regards to the iPhone, the Samsung Galaxy phones, and even in general. The jest of it is that a smartphone will continuously lose part of its value since the day you purchased it. However, the biggest drop in prices for previous generation models is after the new version gets announced. It makes sense, because now, the used phone is at least one-generation, which in most cases means one-year, old.

That is also the case with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Now that Google announced the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the previous models are one year/generation old. It doesn’t mean they’re not good, or they’re no longer capable. It simply means that everyone will likely focus and the new model.

So with the Pixel 3 and 3 XL out, now it’s a good time to buy a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. In some cases, previous models might even be discontinued, like we talked about in the case of the discontinued iPhones. And that could very well be the case with the Pixel 2, with Verizon halting Pixel 2 sales.

If you follow this link and head over to Swappa, you’ll see that there are plenty Pixel 2 phones listed. Depending on what you’re looking for, meaning the condition of the phone, or storage options, prices range from $390-620. For example, a mint-condition 64GB Pixel 2 starts at $430. A brand new one is $620, and one in good condition could go below $400. You get the idea.

It’s currently $649 over at the Google Store, but you can get the same phone in mint condition by paying considerably less. This is also valid for the Pixel 2 XL, not just the regular version.

So, if you’re in the market for a Pixel 2, check out the listings at Swappa, and tell them Pocketnow sent you!

We thank Swappa for sponsoring this post!