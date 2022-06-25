Buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and score $500 instant savings

Discover Samsung week is still live, meaning you can save tons of money on select Galaxy products. Today’s best deals will let you purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $660 after the latest offer that will get you up to $640 enhanced trade-in credit, $500 instant savings, a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with the purchase of Samsung’s best foldable phone yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 arrives with 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display, a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover display and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charge. You also get a triple camera setup that features three different 12MP sensors. The best part is stylus support, making this device a truly convenient product for those interested in productivity.

If you’re not interested in a new smartphone, we suggest you check out the 85-inch QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV that is now available for just $2,600 after scorning a fantastic 48 percent discount that will help you score $2,400 savings. The QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Series comes with an amazing Neo Quantum Processor 4K that will upscale your favorite content to 4K resolution thanks to its powerful AI. You get some of the best picture quality thanks to its Quantum Matrix Technology & Quantum Mini LED.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the best and coolest foldable phones on the market. It features a large 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display, stunning specs, stylus support, and other great features.

Finally, we have also caught a glimpse of the 32-inch G5 Odyssey Gaming Monitor With a 1000R Curved Screen that’s now scoring a $100 discount, meaning that you can take one of these cool gaming monitors home for just $300. More affordable options come with a 27-inch display, or get the G3 lineup for as low as $200. You will also find deals on Galaxy Laptops, Chromebooks, and more, so hurry up before these deals are gone.