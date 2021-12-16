Best iPhone 13 Deals, Where to Buy

The iPhone 13 presents what many have called an 'S' upgrade to the iPhone 12. For its retail price of $799, it features upgrades across the board, once again making a device that offers value for anyone looking to get an iPhone, especially if you're upgrading from an iPhone 11 or any device launched before it. So if you're planning on getting one this year, this article lists locations where you can buy it from, be it on a contract or unlocked.

While you're at it, if you're confused about which iPhone 13 model to pick, we also recommend looking at Pocketnow's review of the iPhone 13 Series, which might shine a better light on which might be the best option for you.

Key iPhone 13 Features

While the iPhone 13 remains fairly similar to iPhone 12 in terms of design, it does feature a couple of noticeable changes. First, the notch on the front is now less wide and a teeny bit deeper. And second, the camera array on the back has its sensors arranged diagonally to allow the larger units to capture better images. The wide camera also features sensor-shift stabilization, which had its debut with iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Now, the reduction in notch size hasn't really resulted in much, as the iPhone 13 still has a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170, with no discernable use case for the increased portion at the top of the phone. Regardless, the OLED panel still produces some of the best colors and reaches 800 nits of typical peak brightness -- 1200 nits when watching HDR content.

For processing, the iPhone 13 features the A15 Bionic, with six CPU cores -- four efficiency and two performance -- and a four-core GPU. Apple ships a slightly more powerful five-core unit with the 13 Pro, but it is a difference not apparent in day-to-day use. This processor is paired with 4GB of RAM and can be bought in storage variants starting from 128GB and going up to 512GB.

To expand upon the cameras a little more, the iPhone 13 has a 12MP Wide and 12MP Ultrawide. The new sensors are not only larger but the new processor also features a new option called Photographic Styles, which allows you to capture images with different presets. On the front, you will find another 12MP shooter. And lastly, the iPhone 13 is powered by a 3095mAh battery which Apple says can charge up to 50 percent within 30 minutes if you use its 20W USB-C Adapter.

Where to buy iPhone 13?

