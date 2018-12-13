How to never pay retail for a new phone

Let’s face it, smartphones are getting more and more expensive. Companies like OnePlus are trying to keep the price to a minimum while offering flagship features and specs, but regardless if you’re talking Samsung, Apple, Huawei, HTC, Sony, you name it, it’s getting harder and harder to find a flagship closer to $500 than to $1,000. That’s where Swappa comes in, the place where you can get the same phone for a much better price.

They’re selling used phones, but, let’s be honest: there are used phones and then there are used phones. You can easily find a second-hand smartphone in mint condition and pay a fraction of the retail price. You don’t have to immediately associate “used phones” with “beaten up phones”. The guys at Swappa are really picky and devices are heavily scrutinized so that you are certain that what you pay for is exactly what you’ll be getting.

With the Holiday Season around the corner, you should definitely give them a chance, especially if a smartphone upgrade or purchase is on your shopping list, whether for yourself, or your loved ones.

We’ll look at some of the most popular smartphones you can buy today. We’ll compare their retail price to the price you are paying for the same phone on Swappa. You’ll immediately see the difference, regardless of the manufacturer or model of your choice. Of course, Swappa is also the place where you can buy discontinued devices, like the iPhones Apple is no longer selling. Or, you can grab a 2017 flagship for dirt cheap, if that’s what you are looking for.

However, for the sake of this comparison, we’ll only look at current flagships, all of which, as you very well know, are expensive. Take a look at the price comparisons and see how much you can save by buying from Swappa.

Manufacturer Model Retail price Swappa price Savings Apple iPhone XS $999 $930 $69 Apple iPhone XS Max $1099 $940 $159 Apple iPhone XR $749 $640 $109 Samsung Galaxy S9 $619 $500 $119 Samsung Galaxy S9+ $739.99 $540 $199.99 Samsung Galaxy Note9 $699.99 $650 $49.99 Huawei P20 Pro $815 $540 $275 Huawei Mate 20 Pro $1125 $880 $245