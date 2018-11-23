How to not pay retail price for phones and tablets

Let’s face it, you can’t always get the latest and greatest. Even if you want to, it’s always great if you can get it cheaper than retail price. Whatever the case, whether it’s last year’s or the current model, a great place to buy gadgets at is Swappa. Of course, by now you know that smartphones and tablets are not the only thing you can buy at Swappa. They have wearables, cameras, they have laptops. And, since we’re talking about laptops, Swappa is also the place that offers a Protection Plan when you purchase a used MacBook, cause, you know, Apple won’t.

Swappa is also the place where you can still buy one of the discontinued iPhones, now that Apple is no longer selling these models after the introduction of the 2019 line-up. The good thing is that Swappa has the so called “no junk” policy, where every product listed on the website is carefully scrutinized, inspected, and analyzed, so that you are certain you’re going to get exactly what you have paid for.

Take the Galaxy S9 for instance. Instead of paying the full retail price of $719.99, you can head over to Swappa and grab one that’s in mint condition for less than $500; you’re basically saving anywhere between $200 and $250. Instead of paying $699 for an iPhone 8 Plus, you can grab one for around $500, and save $200. Why pay $649 for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro when you can get it close to $500? Same goes for the MacBook Pro: you pay around $700 instead of $1000+, and you can grab their Protection Plan as well.

Regardless of what you are looking for, before you pay full retail price, it’s always best to check out the listings on Swappa. Chances are that whatever you are in the market for, they have it, at a much better price. Go check them out!

We thank Swappa for sponsoring this post!