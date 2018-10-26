Now you can buy and sell cameras on Swappa

When it comes to buying and selling your used smartphone, we always recommend our friends over at Swappa. Why? Because that’s where you get the best prices for used phones. That’s also the place where you know what you’re getting for the money. You avoid the risk of a surprise when you expect to receive something that eventually turns out to be beaten, scratched, and in bad condition.

Swappa announced this month that they’re expanding into cameras. That’s right! If you want to buy and sell a used camera, Swappa’s got a used camera store now. That includes used DSLR and mirrorless camera bodies, as well as lenses. It also includes action cameras like the GoPro, and general camera hardware from top manufacturers like Canon, Nikon, and Sony.

The same principles apply, as in the case of buying smartphones on Swappa. You get buyer’s protection via PayPal, and you are certain that what you buy is what you’ll get, as all listings are manually approved before published. Why would you buy and sell your used camera gear on Swappa? Well, there’s plenty of reasons above, but their fees are also among the lowest. For example, eBay’s ten percent cut of a $1,000 camera is $100. Swappa only takes $35, and the buyer’s paying.

Click this link to check them out if you’re in the market for photography gear.