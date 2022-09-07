Samsung’s latest iteration of its Galaxy S lineup was launched back in January with some exciting changes. The most significant change came with the higher-end model that now sports a design language that makes us remember the long-gone Galaxy Note series, while the two more affordable variants look just like their predecessors. However, that doesn’t mean that the Galaxy S22 is a fantastic device, and it’s one of the best options on the market, considering that you can take one home for just $99.99.

You can currently get a new Samsung Galaxy S22 for just $100 at Samsung.com. However, you will need to trade in one of your current devices to take advantage of this amazing offer. The base model of the Galaxy S22 series starts at $800, but enhanced trade-in savings will get you up to $700 savings. This model comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ flat display with 48-120Gz adaptive refresh rates, a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W charging, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a great camera with a 50MO primary shooter capable of capturing 8K video.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022. View at Samsung

Of course, you may want to get a new Galaxy S22 without having to trade in any of your devices, and if that’s the case, I recommend you head over to Amazon.com, where this amazing smartphone sells for $700 after scoring a $100 discount. However, you may want to spend the extra $100 and get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is now receiving a $200 discount. This model comes with a larger 6.6-inch display and the same great features that come with the more affordable version.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is receiving similar treatment, as you can get yours for $994. However, this device also comes with stylus support, a beautiful design, more RAM depending on your storage option, a 108MP primary shooter, and other great features. However, you can get it for just 400 over at Samsung.com if you’re willing to trade in one of your current devices.