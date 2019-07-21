This is the button-less Galaxy Note10 that Samsung apparently canceled

Remember the button-less Galaxy Note10 rumors we heard about earlier this year? They came back in May suggesting that Samsung could use pressure sensitive regions on the device, to make it a true button-less, keyless, phone. Well, apparently, that project has been cancelled, according to a fresh report, but the image above should give you an idea of what Samsung had in mind.

The device on the left is the upcoming Galaxy Note10 that will be unveiled on August 7. The device on the right is the so-called “Project R6”, the cancelled button-less smartphone. It uses the same display as the Galaxy Note10 — which makes sense, as it was supposed to be a Note10 without the buttons — but there is still hope for a similar device in the future.

Apparently, R-project inside Samsung are referring to the Galaxy A-series, and, Samsung is pushing many innovations to that product family. The R6 could have moved from the Note10 project to a Galaxy A project and then get cancelled, but we could see a similar device in the future, if Samsung will revive the project.