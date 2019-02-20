Broadcom Wi-Fi 6 modem is on Samsung Galaxy S10 series
One of the big new features in the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones is the fact that it is the first to support the new 802.11ad or Wi-Fi 6 standard. As to the company that provided the modem for it? Well, it’s Broadcom.
The would-be owner of Qualcomm has sent out press release announcing that its BCM4375 chip, which works with Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5, was used in the new S10e, S10, S10+, S10 5G and Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy S10 also features Samsung’s own Intelligent Wi-Fi network switching — basically a way to prevent the phone from connecting to a shifty LAN.
You can read more about what Wi-Fi 6 could mean to you in this story.
Broadcom redomiciled its incorporation to the United States last year in the hopes of acquiring its largest competitor.
Discuss This Post